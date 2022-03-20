Suspected petrol bomb attack at County Tyrone house

Detectives are treating the incidet as suspected arson and are appealing for information.

Detective Ford said: “We received a report at around 11.25 pm of a fire at a property in the Ashlough Drive area from our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“Police attended and the remnants of what is believed to have been a petrol bomb were discovered at the property.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the fire, however, we are treating this as a suspected arson attack at this time, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to call us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2449 – 19/03/22.