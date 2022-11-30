Earlier this afternoon pedestrians were asked to avoid Meadow Lane which is close to Meadows Shopping Centre and Tescos as well as other popular outlets such as Peter Pans and Tim Hortons.
The PSNI had said it was due to a security alert as a suspicious object had been found.
However this afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “A suspicious object which was discovered at Meadow Lane in Portadown earlier today has been examined and declared as nothing untoward.”
Inspector Mills said: “The item has now been taken away and I would like to thank local people for their patience while we worked to ensure their safety.”
There are no further details.