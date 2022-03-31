Temporary pause of births at Lagan Valley Hospital

All current ante-natal and post-natal services will continue to be provided in the unit.

Expectant mothers will be offered alternative care, including Midwifery Led care in the Home from Home Unit in the Ulster Hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The South Eastern Trust is taking this precautionary action because of concerns that have been raised about a very small number of cases who have birthed in the unit. These cases are under active review and we are engaging with the families involved.

Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn

“We understand this decision may be disappointing for both staff in the unit and expectant mothers, however the trust has taken this temporary action in the interest of patient safety, pending the outcome of these reviews.

“All expectant mothers scheduled to give birth in the Midwifery Led Unit in the Lagan Valley Hospital and all staff impacted by this temporary action are being contacted by the trust.

“On average, eight women give birth in this unit each month.