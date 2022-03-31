Tens of thousands of booster jabs given by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's health trust

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY FEBRUARY 24 File photo dated 20/11/21 of a vial of Covid-19 vaccine, as The UK is pledging £160 million to a major scientific project working on speeding up vaccine development for deadly diseases.

Nearly a million people have received a booster jab in Northern Ireland in the fight against coronavirus – with tens of thousands of administered by the health trust serving Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 981,045 people had been boosted by Tuesday (March 29).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes 558,535 boosters given by GPs across the country, plus 47,722 by Southern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

It means 67% of adults in Northern Ireland have received a booster dose, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The figures also show 1,331,065 people in Northern Ireland had received at least two vaccines by Tuesday, 1,792 more than the week before.

Southern Health and Social Care Trust have administered a total of 143,378 second jabs.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 88,860 second doses and 150,019 booster jabs nationally.

It means 83% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland have now had at least two doses of the vaccine.

The latest data also shows 33,162 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (73% of that age group) as well as 22,519 second jabs (50%).

And 55% of youngsters aged between 12 and 15 have had their first jab, while 15% have had a second.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 207,249 fully vaccinated (75% of that population) and 98,547 booster jabs given (36%)30 to 39 – 202,701 fully vaccinated (81%) and 120,527 booster jabs given (48%)40 to 49 – 213,942 fully vaccinated (89%) and 156,497 booster jabs given (65%)50 to 59 – 242,685 fully vaccinated (94%) and 206,792 booster jabs given (80%)60 to 69 – 198,688 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 181,334 booster jabs given (91%)70 to 79 – 145,943 fully vaccinated (99.6%) and 137,618 booster jabs given (94%)80 and over – 81,642 fully vaccinated (99%) and 73,929 booster jabs given (89%)