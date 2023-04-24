The Big Marketing Meet Up in Belfast is set to power passionate marketing

Marketing professionals from across Northern Ireland will have the chance to hear how their specialism is developing and growing at a new one-day event taking place in Belfast this May.

The Big Marketing Meet Up which will take place on May 25 at The MAC will “power passionate marketeers” to learn, grow and upskill as they hear from a range of industry experts on topics such as sustainability, influencers, AI, branding, experiential marketing and more.

Keynote speaker for the event will be Richard Shotton, founder of London based behavioural science consultancy Astroten and author of The Choice Factory and The Illusion of Choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard will be opening and closing the event with his talks ‘What Makes Us Tick?’ and ‘The Illusion of Choice - When Marketing Meets The Mind Of The Customer’.

Richard Shotton, author of The Choice Factory and The Illusion of Choice.

Having spent nearly two decades as a media planner on accounts such as Coke, Lexus and comparethemarket through his agency Astroten, Richard now works with a wide variety of brands, including Google, Mondelez, BrewDog and Barclays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the event he said: “I am delighted to be returning to Belfast to deliver these sessions at the Big Marketing Meet Up.

“In my opening session we will address how understanding consumer behaviour can help marketeers create a competitive edge.

“We will then close the event looking at the psychological biases that influence how we buy & how to use these to win and retain customers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Big Marketing Meet Up will see 12 specialist speakers with 11 presentations ranging from sustainability, consumer behaviour, influencers, finance, and AI take to the stage throughout the day.

Organisers said the Big Marketing Meet Up has been created by marketing professionals for marketing professionals.

They feel that as marketing is developing and changing, seemingly daily at times. The Big Marketing Meet Up is a chance to take the time out, re-charge, and for marketeers to fuel themselves with insights and ideas to help them become more effective.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosted by former BBC News reporter and presenter, Sarah Travers, other speakers include entrepreneur and Chairman of The Worshipful Company of Marketors Dr Glyn Cartwright who will be speaking on the topic of ‘How to never stop growing in your marketing career’, founder and director of Marcomm Una McSorely who will be delivering a “humorous guide to better communications In the workplace where you will learn how to communicate with the animals in your office” and lecturer in Management Development at Ulster University’s Business School Nancy Brown who will be talking about the power of experiential marketing.

Also taking to the stage throughout the day will be Tina Calder, founder and director of media and marketing agency Excalibur Press tackling the rise of the robots and what marketeers & copywriters need to know about the rise of Chat GPT and other AI content generators.

Joining the line-up throughout the day will also be Danny Lynch, director of communications for the Irish Football Association, Vava Influencer partners Fran Morelli & Chloe Henning, Sonya Kerr and Susan Crawford of Catagen, sustainability expert Danielle McCormick and award-winning Creative Director Jamie Watson of Thought Boxes.

Not only will the event see and hear from an amazing line-up of speakers, there will be a chance to meet each of them in the Big Marketing Meet Up Lounge over lunch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organisers have also extended their thanks to event partners Excalibur Press and The Worshipful Company of Marketors.