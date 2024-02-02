Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-winning Inn partnered with Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) which marked its 14th annual trip to the winter wonderland.

The Bushmills venue raised an impressive £5,000 which supports the travel costs of sending six children with life-limiting and/or life-threatening conditions to the magical location of Rovaniemi, Finland.

In December last year, the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) organised its annual Lapland trip, providing a magical experience for 85 local children for the second year after the pandemic.

Pictured l-r Alan Walls, General Manager of The Bushmills Inn; Raymond Pollock and Willie Gregg, members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) North Coast fundraising committee; Nikki Picken, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Bushmills Inn; and Colin Barkley, Chair NICLT. Credit NICLT

This carefully coordinated journey requires extensive preparation with Health Trusts across Northern Ireland and relies on generous contributions from donors and corporate partners, including The Bushmills Inn, which has raised over £35,000 for the charity over the years.

The Bushmills Inn's ongoing support underscores its commitment to making the Lapland trip a cherished annual tradition, contributing to the joy and wonderment of deserving children in the Northern Ireland community.

Alan Walls, General Manager of The Bushmills Inn, said: "For the past seven years, we've actively raised funds for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, accumulating over £35,000 during this time. Being recognised as one of their corporate partners is a source of great pride for us.

"In the past year The Bushmills Inn and our valued customers have been able to contribute a further £5000 to assist the charity in its invaluable work. We're thrilled that our donation has played a part in covering the escalating costs of sending not just one, but six children to Lapland, Finland, to experience the magic of meeting Santa Claus at his home. This contribution aims to create lasting and cherished memories for the children and their families.

"The charity's resilience and commitment to bringing joy to deserving children, are truly commendable. We are honoured to support the charity in its continued mission to enrich the lives of deserving children."

Colin Barkley, Chair, of Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust said: "We give our heartfelt thank you to The Bushmills Inn for standing alongside us throughout the years. In a landscape filled with numerous worthy charitable causes, we are honoured by their choice to continue to support us. This partnership significantly enhances our ability to fulfil our mission, offering terminally ill, life-limited, and deserving children from Northern Ireland truly cherished and magical experiences.”