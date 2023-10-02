2023 marks the 250th anniversary of “Amazing Grace” – the world’s best-loved hymn – and a stage play of the life of man who wrote the lyrics, John Newton, is coming to Coleraine.

After the phenomenal success of its debut tour in April, the original stage play ‘Forever Mine’ will be performed in First Presbyterian Coleraine on October 14 at 7.30pm.

This original stage play is based on letters, diaries and historical writings, and encompasses both John Newton's dramatic transformation from slave trader to clergyman and eventual abolitionist as well as the passionate love story between Newton and his wife Mary (nicknamed Polly). Although set in the 18th century, this moving narrative will resonate with modern audiences.

The drama also looks honestly at John Newton’s role in the slave trade including his continued involvement for six years after his conversion in 1748. It traces his slow journey to repentance and his later work supporting the campaign for abolition as mentor to William Wilberforce.

The love story behind the world's best-loved hymn is coming to Coleraine. Credit Living Breath Productions

One powerful distinctive of this costume drama is that it elevates the lesser known voices of the abolition movement including black writer Olaudah Equiano and tells the virtually unknown story of Ukawsaw Gronniosaw (also known as James Albert) who is considered the first published African in Britain.

Forever Mine is brought to life by a stellar cast of professional actors starring Ellis Wells as John Newton, Susie Garvey-Williams as Polly Newton, Gideon Asuming as Olaudah Equiano and Christian Gerring as William Wilberforce.