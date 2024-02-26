This year's Portrush Raft Race set to make a splash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Junior Raft Race, Main Raft Race, Raft Race Dip and PYC Skerries Swimmers’ Raft Race Swim will all return as part of this year’s event, with further details to be announced soon.

Karl Simmonds, general manager at Portrush Yacht Club said: “We’re delighted to play our part in ensuring Portrush Raft Race takes place in 2024.

“As a club with community at its heart, we’re pleased to work alongside the RNLI and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to deliver this fantastic national event – particularly during such an important year for the RNLI.”

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the RNLI and the 41st time Portrush Raft Race has taken place. The iconic two-day event will again be focused around Portrush Harbour, West Bay and Kerr Street Green.

Beni McAlliste, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush said: "We are pleased the Portrush Raft Race is back on for 2024.The RNLI is grateful to the RNLI North Coast Events Group, who ran the event for the last number of years, for their hard work and support during that time.