Time to get ready to ‘Play Wild’ at Oxford Island’s new play park

A world exclusive, this is not “just” a play park. In fact, it sets the bar for future play parks, and is being used as a shining example for companies across the globe.

The conservation-inspired facility is completely bespoke to Oxford Island National Nature Reserve, and in that way is a genuine one-of-a-kind.

From the design and materials used to the inclusivity aspects and artistic additions, this play park is a marvel.

Designed and created by Proludic – a company with over 30 years experience creating original equipment and intelligent playground designs - the park overlooks the stunning Lough Neagh while blending into the beauty of the forest surroundings.

Each piece of equipment gives a ‘nod’ to life on the island – whether the birds, the animals, the flowers, the trees or the fish.

Nature combines with play to bring about a whole new experience for children, as well as parents, grandparents and carers.

You will find the traditional pieces of equipment including swings, slides and roundabout as well as multi feature wooden beams, mounds to climb, clamber stacks, bridges, rope climbing, sliding poles, lower level trampolines, stepping stones, tunnels, interactive panels and so much more.

The ground looks like a forest floor while a local artist has hand painted original features throughout the park to the exact colourings of life on Oxford Island.

In the centre of the playground is a ramp – the first of its kind in Northern Ireland - that brings children in wheelchairs right into the heart of play and to a completely different level of the park, allowing them to truly be immersed in the fun and action.

All senses will be challenged, intergenerational relationships will be developed and there is so much learning to be done – all through play!

“The opening of this epic play park at Oxford Island will quite literally have people awe-struck when they see it – it is genuinely like nothing we have ever seen before!” commented Alderman Glenn Barr, Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

“Years of researching, planning and developing has gone into making this play park completely unique to Oxford Island – and more than that, unique across the world! We are so proud of this incredible park that we know children will love to play in, while also developing so many physical, mental and social skills.

“We are also exceptionally proud to be leading the way in Northern Ireland with our Play Strategy, which actively champions play to help improve understanding of its critical importance to children and young people.”

For more information, contact Joan Noade, Play Development Officer on 028 3831 1684 or 07515 607 472.

