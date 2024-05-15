Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash near Craigavon Area Hospital and the Seagoe Hotel is still causing traffic delays in Portadown this afternoon.

It is understood the crash happened on the Lurgan Road, Portadown between the Seagoe Hotel and the hospital. Diversions were in place but the road has since reopened.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the crash. Roads right back to Carn and Seagoe are badly affected.

Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Lurgan Road in Craigavon is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place in the vicinity of the crossroads at the Seagoe Hotel.”

Ulster Unionist Cllr Julie Flaherty, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: “I'm in Kernan, heading up Carn Industrial Estate and the traffic is jammed every which way! Best avoid if you can (although plenty are stuck in the diversions already).”