Traffic Alert: Crash near Craigavon Area Hospital and Seagoe Hotel Portadown causing traffic delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is understood the crash happened on the Lurgan Road, Portadown between the Seagoe Hotel and the hospital. Diversions were in place but the road has since reopened.
It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the crash. Roads right back to Carn and Seagoe are badly affected.
Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Lurgan Road in Craigavon is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place in the vicinity of the crossroads at the Seagoe Hotel.”
Ulster Unionist Cllr Julie Flaherty, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: “I'm in Kernan, heading up Carn Industrial Estate and the traffic is jammed every which way! Best avoid if you can (although plenty are stuck in the diversions already).”
It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.