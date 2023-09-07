A night of high winds and rain has left hazards on roads across Northern Ireland with fallen trees and flooding in many areas.

Motorists have been urged to drive with extreme care when out and about on Saturday.

The M1 motorway, which had been closed at Junction 8 Blaris due to a fallen tree, has now been reopened to traffic.

TrafficwatchNI has reported fallen trees across many roads and has warned motorists to drive with care and be prepared to stop until the trees can be removed.

Roads affected are:

Belfast:

Ormiston Crescent

Glandor Avenue

Upper Hightown Road

Lisburn:

McKinstry Road

Sheepwalk Road

Belfast Road

Moira Road

Ballinderry Road

Co Down:

Newry Road, Rathfriland

Drumarkin Road, Rathfriland

Rathfriland Road, Newry

Moira Road, Hillsborough

Moneyslane Road, Castlewellan

Kilmonaghan Road, Newry

Railway Street, Comber

Loughinisland Road, Downpatrick

Glebe Road, Hillsborough

Ballynahinch Road, Hillsborough

Finnebrogue ROad, Downpatrick

Ballylintagh Road, Hillsborough

Coach Road, Comber

Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick

Vianstown Road, Downpatrick

Howe Road, Dromara

Co Antrim:

Mount Green Cottages, Antrim

Co Armagh:

Tandragee Road, Newry