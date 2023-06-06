Register
Translink launch investigation after Ulsterbus carrying schoolchildren was involved in Craigavon crash

Translink has launched an investigation after an Ulsterbus carrying schoolchildren and a car were involved in a crash on Monday afternoon in the Craigavon area.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST

The incident happened on the Brownlow Road close to the Tullygally Road East roundabout not far from Lismore Comprehensive.

One Ulsterbus and one blue vehicle were spotted at the roadside with PSNI directing traffic. A helicopter was also in attendance.

School children were spotted standing at the side of the road. The Ulsterbus was transporting children from Lismore Comprehensive to Aghagallon.

PSNI police accidentPSNI police accident
A PSNI spokesperson said there was a collision between an Ulsterbus and a car this afternoon.

He added that an ambulance was called and then cancelled. There are no reports of anyone injured.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm an Ulsterbus bus travelling from Lismore Comprehensive School to Aghagallon was involved in a collision with a car at Brownlow Roundabout at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.

“No injuries were reported at the scene and we have launched an investigation.”

