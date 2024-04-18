Translink leaves sustainable legacy in Wallace Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiatives are part of an ongoing programme of engagement connected with the essential track works currently ongoing on the rail line in the Lisburn area. Projects include working with Tonagh Primary School and Tonagh Neighbourhood Initiative to deliver environmental legacies, Live-Life Wellbeing Centre to support long-term community development, and the local charity Sensability, which supports people with learning disabilities, to deliver a programme of musical events called ‘Sensability and Song’.

Together, these will help provide a long-lasting, positive legacy associated with the project in the Lisburn community.

As part of these initiatives, maple trees have been planted in Wallace Park in Lisburn to mark the conclusion of the project and to leave a positive, sustainable legacy that can be enjoyed by the community in the city for generations to come.

Cllr Thomas Beckett, Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are delighted to be involved in the Lisburn Area Renewals project culminating with planting native trees in Wallace Park today, providing biodiversity and conserving the tree eco-system. Apart from the many physical benefits, trees also bring people together as they create a welcoming, calming environment and we are grateful to Translink’s Lisburn Area Renewals project for leaving a lasting legacy.”

Helen Halliday, Senior Programme Manager, Translink, said:“From the start of this project, we have been proactively engaging with the wider community in Lisburn to explain the importance of these essential works and have very much welcomed support from local people, organisations, and representatives across the community.

‘‘We live in a world where focus on sustainability and biodiversity is only getting more important, and Translink is doing everything we can to ensure that we are good and effective environmental custodians of the environment.

‘We are delighted to have been able to add a little to the impressive range of native trees in Wallace Park, Lisburn’s main green canopy, as a permanent, sustainable reminder of the LAR project and the benefits it brings in terms of building a society that is Better. Connected.