Translink support Sensability and Song

Sensability is a charity working with young people and adults with sever learning disabilities in the Lisburn area. They have developed a programme entitled 'Sensability and Song', involving eight inclusive music sessions over four half-days for the benefit of adults with severe learning difficulties and their families.

These will take place during the coming months, with the first commencing as two sessions on Friday 5 April, from 10am-11am and again 12pm-1pm in the main theatre space at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn. Additional sessions will follow on Bank Holiday Monday (6 May), Saturday 27 July and Sunday 22 September.

Brendan Sloan, Translink Programme Manager, said: ''We are proud to be able to support Sensability in the vital work that they do to support people with learning disabilities, and the planned series of concerts will help to raise awareness of their work and bring benefits to those impacted.

''As part of the LAR project, we have been proactively engaging with the wider community in Lisburn to explain the importance of these essential works and have very much welcomed support from local people, organisations and representatives. We're glad to be able to leave a positive legacy, and we wish Sensability and all participants every success.''

Karen Ryan of Sensability said: ''We are grateful to Translink for helping to support our 'Sensability and Song' initiative, which will help to provide outlets for the people we work with and support. We are delighted to be working with Translink to deliver this transformative project, and are looking forward to bringing it to fruition over the coming months.

''Adults with severe learning disabilities , as well as their parents and carers, can often feel isolated in our communities, and with the support of Translink, we can provide these vital events free of charge to all participants at a fully inclusive and accessible facility, with a Changing Places unit. We want to encourage the Lisburn community to come along to Lagan Valley Island and show their support during the weeks and months ahead - please keep an eye on our social media channels for further details.''

The Lisburn Area Renewals project will increase the reliability of the service and reduce future maintenance. Work has been progressing well, and Translink is grateful to the community in Lisburn for their patience and support while this vital work to upgrade and enhance the railway has been undertaken.