Translink’s Stuff a Bus appeal tackles hunger in Northern Ireland with 33,000 meals

The annual Translink Stuff a Bus campaign celebrated another successful year and thanks to the generosity of passengers, staff, local businesses, and schools for helping raise enough donations to provide 33,280 meals for those most in need.
By Staff ReporterContributor
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:17 GMT
Working in partnership with Homeless Connect FareShare NI, U105 and Belfast Live, Translink set up food donation points in stations across Northern Ireland, as well as hosting a donation event which saw one of its double decker buses filled with gifted food items.

The vital donations will allow FareShare NI to distribute nourishing meals to families, schools, charities, and community groups throughout Northern Ireland, helping those living in food poverty or facing financial difficulties.

The campaign was also given a welcome boost from local charitable organisation, The Lightbody Foundation, which donated £10,000 towards the worthy appeal.

If you would like to volunteer at FareShare NI or would like more details on how you can help, please visit: www.fareshare.org.uk.

