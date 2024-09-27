10 fab photos as Aldergrove passengers help Jet2.com mark major milestone

By Russell Keers
Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:56 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 19:33 BST
Passengers have helped Jet2.com celebrate 20 years since its first flight from Belfast International Airport.

In September 2004, the airline company welcomed its first customers onboard at Aldergrove for a flight to Prague. To mark the major milestone, customers flying with the airline on September 24 from the Co Antrim airport received a VIP customer experience at check-in, which included a red-carpet welcome, balloon arch, cupcakes and vouchers to use towards their next getaway.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This anniversary provides the ideal opportunity to reflect upon all that we have achieved in Northern Ireland since we first launched in 2004 with just two destinations on sale." Check out these pictures from the celebration event.

Amie and Alex Hagan from Ballyclare joined the Jet2.com celebrations ahead of a flight to Ibiza.

1. Jet2.com celebrates 20 years of flights from Belfast International Airport

Amie and Alex Hagan from Ballyclare joined the Jet2.com celebrations ahead of a flight to Ibiza. Photo: Press Eye

Edith Kearney, Newtownabbey, Marie Black, Carnmoney, and Yvonne Dawson, Templepatrick received the VIP treatment on September 24.

2. Jet2.com celebrates 20 years of flights from Belfast International Airport

Edith Kearney, Newtownabbey, Marie Black, Carnmoney, and Yvonne Dawson, Templepatrick received the VIP treatment on September 24. Photo: Press Eye

William Campbell, Emily Campbell (aged 6) and Megan McArdle from Newtownabbey, with staff member Laura White from Ballymena, during the celebration event at Belfast International.

3. Jet2.com celebrates 20 years of flights from Belfast International Airport

William Campbell, Emily Campbell (aged 6) and Megan McArdle from Newtownabbey, with staff member Laura White from Ballymena, during the celebration event at Belfast International. Photo: Press Eye

Members of the airline’s ‘red team’ in Belfast Laura White, Michael O’Neill, Justyna Trojan and Nichola Esler at the celebration event on September 24.

4. Jet2.com celebrates 20 years of flights from Belfast International Airport

Members of the airline’s ‘red team’ in Belfast Laura White, Michael O’Neill, Justyna Trojan and Nichola Esler at the celebration event on September 24. Photo: Press Eye

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland