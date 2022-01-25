34 arrested for drink-driving in Mid Ulster area

Police

Across Northern Ireland there were 300 arrests for the same offence during the holiday period.

Initial figures released by the PSNI show that 6,699 preliminary breath tests (PBTs) were conducted across Northern Ireland.

This resulted in 295 arrests for drink/drug driving related offences, representing an increase of 5.4% compared with the same period last year (280).

Head of Road Policing Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “At the start of the campaign we told the public that we would be out across the road network focusing on those drivers who take the selfish risk of drink or drug driving.

“Almost 300 people did not heed that warning and now find themselves going into 2022 facing the consequences of their actions.”