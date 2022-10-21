A 61-year-old woman has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Crumlin
The Police have confirmed that sadly a woman has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at Main Street, Crumlin on Tuesday October 18.
She was 61-year-old, Angela Hanna from the Crumlin area.
The collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was reported shortly after 2.05pm on Tuesday October 18.Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance, also attended the scene.The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries but has since sadly passed away.A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number CW 947 18/10/22.