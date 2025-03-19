A £250,000 safety scheme is to get underway on the M1 at Moira

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £250,000 safety scheme to replace and upgrade the parapets of the M1 River Lagan Moira Bridge will commence on Sunday March 23, 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the nature of the work it will be necessary to implement a series of road, lane and hard shoulder closures which have been scheduled in two phases.

The first phase of work will be from March 23, 2025 until April 21, 2025, on the west-bound carriageway. The second phase will be from May 18, 2025 until June 23, 2025 on the east-bound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Phase 1 of the works there will be a full overnight closure from 11pm on Sunday March 23 until 6am on Monday March 24 on the west-bound carriageway of the M1, between Saintfield Roundabout and the Moira Road Roundabout. This is to allow a temporary barrier to be installed. During this closure a signed diversion route will be in operation.

Essential roadworks are to be carried out on the River Lagan M1 bridge at Moira. Pic credit: Google

From Monday March 24 until Friday April 18 lane 1 of the west-bound carriageway of the M1 will be closed in the vicinity of the works each night during the hours of 9pm and 6am (Monday to Friday only) to allow the old parapet to be removed and a new parapet to be installed safely.

A full overnight closure will be required on the west-bound carriageway of the M1, from 11pm on Sunday April 20 until 6am on Monday April 21 to allow the temporary barrier to be removed.

Phase 2 of the works will commence on Sunday May 18 and will include a full overnight closure from 11pm on Sunday May 18 until 6am on Monday May 19 on the east-bound M1 carriageway, to allow a temporary barrier to be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday May 18 until Friday June 20 lane 1 of the east-bound carriageway of the M1 will be closed in the vicinity of the works each night during the hours of 9pm and 6am (Monday to Friday only) to allow the old parapet to be removed and a new parapet to be installed safely.

A full overnight closure will be required on the east-bound carriageway of the M1 from 11pm on Sunday June 22 until 6am on Monday June 23 to allow the temporary barrier to be removed.

Minister Kimmins said: “These are essential safety works which involve replacing and upgrading both parapets on the River Lagan Moira Bridge, which carries the M1 over the River Lagan.

"I would like to thank the travelling public for their patience while the works take place and I would urge anyone travelling in the area to plan their journey carefully, to slow down when driving in the vicinity of the work and abide by the temporary traffic signs which are in place for your safety and the safety of our road workers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During all the bridge works the hard shoulder on either the east-bound or west-bound carriageways will be closed in the vicinity of the works, a temporary 50mph speed limit will be in operation and a recovery vehicle will be available on the M1.

Completion of the work by June 23 is dependent on favourable weather conditions.