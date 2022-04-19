A sign of the times for neglect

A council plasterer and joiner have around 40 signs to get through, a meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was told.

The unusual responsibility for the local authority employees was revealed at this week’s environment committee following a query of concern.

Dozens of signs in the district have been identified as in need of repair or replacement with up to 60 days for a new sign to be in place from time of order.

Cllr Caleb McCready, Vice Chair of the Council’s Environmenatal Services Committee

Downshire West councillor, Caleb McCready pointed to the annoyance in his constituency as a sign of the times post Covid lockdown.

“I am raising a concern in the community of a neglect of road signs,” said Cllr McCready. “People have been putting up with these issues for months.

“A lot of the signs have become wonky and left by the way side. Has there been a problem due to Covid? There needs to be clarity on how the system is run,” added the councillor.

The nature of the existing sign post system was provided by a spokesperson for the local authority.

“There are about 40 signs that need to be erected at this moment,” said the spokesperson. “It currently takes 30 days to order a sign and about another 30 before the signs can be put up.

“At the moment it is within our own labour that we have staff to erect the signs, which is currently a plasterer and a joiner. If there are any concerns about signs people can make contact.