A1 dual carriageway reopens after traffic collision
Motorists are advised the A1 dual carriageway has reopened following an earlier traffic collision.
The key route had been closed between the exits to Dromore and Rathfriland after a two-vehicle incident on Sunday (January 19) afternoon.
