A1 dual carriageway reopens after traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jan 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 17:17 BST
Motorists are advised the A1 dual carriageway has reopened following an earlier traffic collision.

The key route had been closed between the exits to Dromore and Rathfriland after a two-vehicle incident on Sunday (January 19) afternoon.

