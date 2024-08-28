A1 dual-carriageway section closed near Banbridge due to bus on fire

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:43 BST
A stretch of the A1 dual-carriageway near Banbridge has been closed due to a bus on fire.

Police said the A1 southbound carriageway is closed between the Bridgewater roundabout and Loughbrickland.

They are urging motorists to seek an alternative route.

