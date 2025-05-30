A1 overnight road closures to facilitate cat's eyes and road stud replacement work

Motorists are being warned of an overnight temporary road closure on all of the A1 northbound on-slips and off-slips.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closures will be in place from 11pm tonight (Friday, May 30) until 6am tomorrow.

Motorists are asked to note that each slip road closure will only be for a short time and only one slip road will be closed at a time. Diversions will be in place for each closure.

The closure is to facilitate cats eyes and road studs replacement work by Amey.

Motorists are asked to leave additional time for their journey.