A1 overnight road closures to facilitate cat's eyes and road stud replacement work
Motorists are being warned of an overnight temporary road closure on all of the A1 northbound on-slips and off-slips.
The closures will be in place from 11pm tonight (Friday, May 30) until 6am tomorrow.
Motorists are asked to note that each slip road closure will only be for a short time and only one slip road will be closed at a time. Diversions will be in place for each closure.
The closure is to facilitate cats eyes and road studs replacement work by Amey.
Motorists are asked to leave additional time for their journey.
