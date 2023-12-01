A1 regeneration must stay top of agenda, says Alliance representative
In recent months, Alliance have successfully raised motions at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Newry Mourne and Down District Council, and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council calling for the upgrading of the A1 to be prioritised.
Councillor Thompson has been prominent in calls for action to save lives on the A1.
"As the main route between Belfast and Dublin, the road carries around 40,000 vehicles a day,” she said. “Forty-one people have lost their lives in collisions on the A1in 17 years.
"Changes to correct the road layout were first announced in 2011, but families who have lost loved ones on the road are still waiting for work to be carried out.
"The time has come for action to save lives and for the Department for Infrastructure to place upgrading the A1 at the top of its priorities.”
Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford added: “Last week I met the Permanent Secretary and once again stressed the urgency of this issue.
"With the A1 connecting Belfast and Dublin, upgrades are needed as soon as possible both in terms of ensuring public safety, and in the economic benefits associated with having an efficient road network in place between the two capitals.
“DfI have commissioned research into what can be done to make the road safer when they don't have the budget to complete entire upgrades all at once. This is welcome, especially with the department being so frighteningly underfunded, but doesn't anywhere near touch the sides.
“I have asked the Permanent Secretary about the possibility of, if they don’t have the budget for the entire project in one go, the most dangerous points in the road could be identified for a start and upgraded one section at a time, rather than continuing to push it all down the agenda waiting for a full funding package.
"DfI have since agreed to look into getting the overall plan designed to at least spade-ready level.