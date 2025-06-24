A1: stretch of road between Loughbrickland and Banbridge reopens following collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 22:59 BST
A stretch of the A1 had been closed following a road collision on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
A section of the northbound A1 dual-carriageway which was closed following a traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon has reopened.

The road between Loughbrickland and Banbridge had been closed to traffic with motorists urged to use alternative routes.

