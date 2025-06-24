A1: stretch of road between Loughbrickland and Banbridge reopens following collision
A section of the northbound A1 dual-carriageway which was closed following a traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon has reopened.
The road between Loughbrickland and Banbridge had been closed to traffic with motorists urged to use alternative routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.