Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle road traffic collision between Ballycarry and Whitehead.

Posting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on Thursday, June 6, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There was a single-vehicle collision this morning on the A2 Larne Road between Ballycarry and Whitehead.

“Police are managing traffic flow while recovery clears the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...