A2 Larne Road: witnesses sought after single-vehicle collision
Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle road traffic collision between Ballycarry and Whitehead.
Posting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on Thursday, June 6, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There was a single-vehicle collision this morning on the A2 Larne Road between Ballycarry and Whitehead.
“Police are managing traffic flow while recovery clears the vehicle.
“No serious injuries have been reported, however, if you witnessed this collision, or have any relevant information, please call 101, quoting 221 6/6/24.”