A2 Shore Road collision: motorists warned to expect delays

Motorists are warned to expect delays on the A2 Shore Road, Newtownabbey, this morning (Friday, April 26) after a road traffic collision.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2024, 09:05 BST
Police are attending the incident at Newtownabbey at the Glenville Road junction with Trafficwatch NI advising the road is now down to one lane in each direction.

