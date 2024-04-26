A2 Shore Road collision: motorists warned to expect delays
Motorists are warned to expect delays on the A2 Shore Road, Newtownabbey, this morning (Friday, April 26) after a road traffic collision.
Police are attending the incident at Newtownabbey at the Glenville Road junction with Trafficwatch NI advising the road is now down to one lane in each direction.
