A2 Shore Road: delays heading into Carrickfergus
Motorists are warned of delays on A2 Shore Road heading into Carrickfergus with traffic queuing back to Troooperslane Road (2.45pm)
Meanwhile, the double pedestrian crossing signal on the A2 Shore Road at Belfast High School is working again, having been off earlier on Friday.
