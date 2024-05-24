A2 Shore Road Newtownabbey: signals out on double pedestrian crossing at school

By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2024, 08:20 BST
Road users are advised the double pedestrian crossing signal on the A2 Shore Road at Belfast High School is off on Friday (May 24) morning.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI is reporting traffic signals, which had been out earlier, are working again at Lisburn’ Nettlehill Road / Prince William Road junction

