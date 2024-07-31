A2 Shore Road: NI Water works impacting on Carrick-bound traffic
Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists lane restrictions for NI Water works are impacting on the A2 Shore Road heading into Carrickfergus
Traffic is queuing back towards Trooperslane on the key arterial route into the town (5.30pm).
