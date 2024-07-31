A2 Shore Road: NI Water works impacting on Carrick-bound traffic

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:44 BST
Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists lane restrictions for NI Water works are impacting on the A2 Shore Road heading into Carrickfergus

Traffic is queuing back towards Trooperslane on the key arterial route into the town (5.30pm).

