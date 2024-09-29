Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are reminded major roadworks have commenced on the A2 Sydenham Bypass citybound and delays can be expected along the diversion through Sunday afternoon (September 29).

Trafficwatch NI says drivers should allow extra time if travelling in this area on the following:

A2 Belfast Road from Holywood, Holywood Road, Newtownards Road, and roads that feed onto these, A55 Parkway, Belmont Road, Albertbridge Road, Upper Newtowards Road at Knock;

The A2 Sydenham Bypass out of town is open but down to one lane from Dee Street (heading in Bangor direction - allow extra time if heading to Belfast City Airport).