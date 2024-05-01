Watch more of our videos on Shots!

17-year-old Kamile Vaicikonyte campaigned alongside fellow pupils at St Ciaran's College in Ballygawley on Monday.

She played her part in the school’s ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign video and petition, sending a powerful message for the long-demanded A5 upgrade to take place.

In the poignant YouTube video, students are seen holding crosses in tribute to those killed on the road since July 2007.

The message points out that since then, 54 people have lost their lives on the busy road.

Year 13 pupil Kamile and a 19-year-old man, named locally as Jamie Moore from Omagh, tragically lost their lives following a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday night on the Doogary Road.

A spokesperson for St Ciaran’s College said the entire school community is “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of Kamile’s death.

"Our hearts go out to Kamile’s parents, sister and wider family circle; they are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time”.

17-year-old Kamile Vaicikonyet. Picture: Pacemaker

A Dergview FC spokesperson described the club’s shock and sadness on hearing of the passing of past player Jamie Moore.

"Jamie played for our U17 BKYL team and played for Dergview 3rds in the Fermanagh & Western League over the last few years.

"Our thoughts are with Jamie’s parents Karen and Jonathan and the wider family circle.”

Mr Moore’s death notice describes him as the ‘dearly beloved son of Karen and Jonathan, a devoted brother of Nathan, loving grandson of John and Ena Arnold and Thomas Moore and the late Ann. A much-loved nephew and cousin’.

The Doogary Road area of Omagh. Picture: Pacemaker

The notice said funeral arrangements are to follow.

Police are investigating the collision and are urging anyone who may have witnessed it or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “At around 9.50pm, it was reported that a blue BMW was involved in the road traffic collision. Sadly both Kamile and a 19-year-old man died at the scene following the road traffic collision.