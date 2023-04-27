Register
A5 Tullyvar Road at Aughnacloy remains closed as four people rushed to hospital after serious traffic collision

Four people have been rushed to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Thursday morning.

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received a 999 call at 7.19am following reports of the crash in the A5 Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy.

A spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic, six emergency ambulances and three ambulance officers to the scene. The HEMS team was also tasked to attend, doing so by response car. Ambulance control also tasked a doctor to the incident.”

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and two to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

Police at the scene of a serious traffic collision at Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy. Picture: PacemakerPolice at the scene of a serious traffic collision at Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy. Picture: Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a serious traffic collision at Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy. Picture: Pacemaker

The Tullyvar Road remains closed in both directions between the Annaghilla Road roundabout, Ballygawley and the Favour Royal Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

