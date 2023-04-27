Four people have been rushed to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Thursday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received a 999 call at 7.19am following reports of the crash in the A5 Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy.

A spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic, six emergency ambulances and three ambulance officers to the scene. The HEMS team was also tasked to attend, doing so by response car. Ambulance control also tasked a doctor to the incident.”

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and two to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

Police at the scene of a serious traffic collision at Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy. Picture: Pacemaker

The Tullyvar Road remains closed in both directions between the Annaghilla Road roundabout, Ballygawley and the Favour Royal Road.

