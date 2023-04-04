Register
A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe scheme to open in time for Easter

The A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe scheme will open to traffic ahead of the Easter holiday period.

By Una Culkin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

The Road Safety Audit process has been completed and the contractor will commence the process of removing cones and temporary traffic management arrangements on the morning of Thursday (April 6).

The entire 25.5 kilometres of the road will be open for road users by Thursday afternoon with national speed limit in place.

A Department for Infrastructure said: “This is great news for the 15,000 vehicles using the route each day and will bring long term benefits for road users and the local community in providing shorter, safer and more reliable journey times.

Dungiven bypassDungiven bypass
Dungiven bypass

"This scheme along with the Randalstown to Castledawson scheme completed in 2021 represents an investment of around £440 million to upgrade the roads infrastructure between Derry and Belfast with approximately three quarters of the route now dual carriageway standard or better."

The Department thanked the contractors who worked together on the project.

