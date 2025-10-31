Department for Infrastructure (DfI) acting divisional roads manager for the Southern Division, Cindy Noble has revealed current staff levels are badly depleted within her Division, causing delays in addressing vital issues, such as collision remedial work at notorious blackspots within the ABC Borough.

Speaking at Monday night’s (October 27) monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, the senior DfI Roads representative painted a concerning picture of current staffing issues.

The vacancy rate within the Southern Division, she revealed, sits at 27 per cent – the figure is even higher within the overall Department – in addition to an ageing workforce, and difficulties in attracting new staff with the relevant skills in what is a highly-competitive job market.

The acting roads manager made her comments in response to remarks from Alderman Paul Berry (Independent, Cusher DEA), who expressed concern in relation to hazardous collision blackspots within his DEA, which he says have yet to be made safer.

Ald Berry stated: “I think staffing issues [have become] a big problem, because we report issues nearly on a daily basis, and the message is coming back that ‘We don’t have the staff, we don’t have the staff’.

“Now, I’m over 20 years in local government, and I must say over this past number of years this has probably been the worst time in public life for reporting issues to Roads Service.

“It used to be when we would have reported potholes or road defects, within a short period of time those would have been dealt with and treated, but now the general public are coming back to us, nearly questioning us, [wondering] have we even reported the potholes, or have we reported the defects, because of the long period of time that it’s taken, or the potholes are getting bigger and more cars are getting damaged.

“One time I told [a Roads Service member of staff] about a particular road, and there were potholes and there was a lot of damage. [That member of staff] quickly pointed out to me, ‘That’s coming out of a different budget’.

“And, to me, that’s not the mindset that should exist within a public body. It should be a case of trying to get it dealt with.

“On the collision remedial measures, [there are] more recent reports that I have reported to Roads Service in relation to accidents that have happened on more than one, two or three occasions at certain locations, [such as] Tandragee Road, Markethill, and the Unshinagh Lane on the main A27 heading towards Portadown.

“And the message has been coming back from your Department, ‘Report it to the PSNI’, and it’s basically, we’ll wash our hands off.

“I find that unacceptable, and I have spoken to your colleague here [attending the meeting] this evening, who is prepared to look at some of those cases again.

“But that’s what we have been getting back over recent times, ‘Report it to the PSNI’, and it has become quite frustrating because there have been accidents again, and I want to keep my conscience clear that I have reported them.

“It is quite frustrating to find that they don’t go anywhere beyond an email where there’s nobody named at the bottom of it, so you can’t even go back.”

The DfI representative confirmed that staffing issues were currently a major challenge, stating: “In relation to the staffing currently within Southern Division, we have approximately 170 staff and we have 40-something vacancies, so we’re currently sitting at a vacancy rate of about 27 per cent, which aligns right across the Department – I think currently the Department is about 30 to 31 per cent vacancy rate.

“That vacancy rate goes hand in hand with a very aged workforce as well. So, we’re looking ahead and seeing that the situation isn’t an improving situation.

“So, really, it’s a two-fold approach in terms of capacity and capability. DfI have a workforce plan, and it’s looking at measures through which we can recruit more, but also train our workforce.

“And the other thing that we’re also looking at – you will see it coming on board probably within the next 12 months – is we’re looking at reorganising an operational delivery project that will look at how best we can deliver.

“Unfortunately, for roads, essentially a lot of the stuff we do is embedded in legislation. We have a statute of responsibility to do a lot of these things.

“Traditionally, we would have used an awful lot of professional and technical staff. A lot of our staff are very highly qualified, which means we’re competing in a market in which those skills are well needed, and we can’t compete maybe on that level.

“But what we’re looking at is our recruitment processes. Can they be prioritised?

“So, we’ve targeted those vacancies [where skills are needed], and we’re looking at skilling people up, so that if we need somebody that has a particular skill for traffic signals, or even collision remedial-type work, we can have a sustainable workforce that’s developed and can tackle all of those skills that we need.

“So, there are projects ongoing right up to a very high level within the Department.

“I think you’ll see within the next 12 months an operational model that is very different from what traditionally we’ve had, which is currently based within Southern Division, a four-area-based model. It may look completely different in the next 12 to 18 months.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter