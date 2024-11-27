‘Additional hazard’ advice for province's road users with yellow weather warning for freezing fog
The Met Office warning, which is in place until 8.00am on Thursday, November 28, advises that areas of fog on Wednesday (November 27) evening will become more extensive overnight, resulting in difficult driving conditions.
It added: “Wednesday's fog is expected to expand and become fairly widespread, with visibilities in some places falling below 100m. This will make for difficult driving conditions and may also lead to disruption of public transport.
"With temperatures close to, and in places below freezing, icy patches in freezing fog will be an additional hazard.
People are advised to expect:
- Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services;
- Delays to flights are likely, with the possibility of some cancellations too.
Trafficwatch NI is also advising temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of frost and ice on roads.
"Salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned for Wednesday evening, and further salting Thursday morning in most areas. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”
