Advice for motorists after van hits central reservation on M1 near J10 Lough Road (Lurgan)
Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the M1 Belfast bound around J10 Lough Road (Lurgan ).
Trafficwatch NI say there are reports a van has hit the central reservation and drivers should take extra care if in the area (08:00am).
