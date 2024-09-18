Advice for motorists after van hits central reservation on M1 near J10 Lough Road (Lurgan)

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2024, 08:30 BST
Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the M1 Belfast bound around J10 Lough Road (Lurgan ).

Trafficwatch NI say there are reports a van has hit the central reservation and drivers should take extra care if in the area (08:00am).

