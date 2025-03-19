Motorists are advised of an abnormal load road operation between Newry and Castlederg this Saturday (March 22).

The police escorted movement is of three loads of wind turbine blades (in excess of 40M long), collecting at the Newry border crossing point at 5.30am and proceeding to site at at Seegronan Wind Farm, just outside Castlederg.

The Department of Infrastructure stated: “Please note this entails dropping the load off and then recollecting it as it has to cross the border and then re-cross the border back into Northern Ireland.

"This will take approximately eight to nine hours as there are three loads which will come across the border as a two and then a one from the Donegal border side.”

Police will be escorting the abnormal loads. Photo: Pacemaker

The proposed route of this movement is as follows:

Starting at 5.00am from the Newry N1 border crossing via A1, M1, M2, A6, Glendermott Rd, A2, A5, Strabane, A38 (to Lifford), border;

And; border, Barleyhill Rd, Castlefin Rd, B72 (through Castlederg), Ganvaghan Rd, Woodside Rd (through Killeter), Aghalougher Rd, Meenamullan Rd – Seegronan Wind Farm.