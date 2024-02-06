Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work by NI Water will involve the installation of a new storm water sewer and the construction of manholes across the A2 Belfast Road - in the vicinity of the Sloefield Drive junction.

Stephanie McBride, NI Water project manager, said: “New wastewater infrastructure is required to support 96 properties within the Sloefield Drive development off the Belfast Road in Carrickfergus.

"To carry out the work as safely as possible, it will be necessary to have a localised lane closure around the works area – between the junction of Sloefield Drive and 95 Belfast Road – with traffic management in place to manage and maintain vehicular flow.

"The work will be carried out in sections to minimise impact, however, with traffic being down to one lane in this area, we would advise the public to allow more time for their journeys.

“While the project will get underway on 10th February, some initial work needs to be completed at the outfall location. Our contractor, AG Wilson currently estimates that pipelaying works will commence on the A2 Belfast Road on Monday 12th February and be completed by Sunday 18th February.