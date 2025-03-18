Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their journeys during £450,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing on the Old Portglenone Road, Ahoghill.

The resurfacing scheme, with a Monday, March 24, commencement date, will extend from The Diamond approximately 900m in the direction of Portglenone.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ahoghill area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement lane closures during the hours of 8am to 6pm from March 24 until Friday, April 18.

A continuous road closure will be in place from Monday, April 28 until Friday, May 9, to accommodate the resurfacing works. Further lane closures from Monday, May 12 until Friday, May 23, will be required for completion of the works.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed as follows: The Diamond, A42 Portglenone Road, A42 Ballynafie Road, U2044 Parkfield Road, C55 Old Portglenone Road and vice-versa.

In a statement, DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

"However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.”

Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by Friday, May 23.