Motorists are advised of road and lane closures during a £280,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Straid Road and New Road, Ahoghill

Commencing on Tuesday, May 6, the work will include resurfacing Straid Road from its junction with Main Street for 450m to just beyond the extents of the 30-MPH speed limit and New Road from its junction with Straid Road for 300m to the extents of the 30-MPH speed limit.

Announcing the scheme, which will include an upgrade to the existing footways, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ahoghill area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road and footway network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

General view of New Road at its junction with Straid Road, Ahoghill. Photo: Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure says that it will be necessary to implement the following:

Lane closures between 8am and 6pm from Tuesday, May 6, until Friday, May 16;

A continuous road closure will then be in place from Monday, May 19, until Friday, June 6, to accommodate the resurfacing work;

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be be via C53 Ballymontenagh Road / C50 Nursery Road / U2072 Ballykennedy Road / A42 Galgorm Road and vice-versa.

In a statement the Department for Infrastructure, explained: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

"However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by Friday 6 June 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

