Airport-bound traffic impacted by work on A26 Tully Road
Motorists are advised of delays on the A26 Tully Road between Nutts Corner and Ballyrobin Road, Antrim, due to ongoing roadworks.
Trafficwatch NI says this will affect (Belfast International) airport bound traffic (15:58).
