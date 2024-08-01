Airport-bound traffic impacted by work on A26 Tully Road

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 17:39 BST
Motorists are advised of delays on the A26 Tully Road between Nutts Corner and Ballyrobin Road, Antrim, due to ongoing roadworks.

Trafficwatch NI says this will affect (Belfast International) airport bound traffic (15:58).

