The Antrim Road in Aldergrove is closed following a collision. (Pic: PSNI).

Motorists are advised that a road close to Belfast International Airport is currently closed following a collision.

Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Antrim Road, Aldergrove, Crumlin, is closed following a two-vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon (Monday, August 19).

"Access to Belfast International Airport can still be gained via the Old Stone Road.”

There are no further details at this time.