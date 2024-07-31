Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 30 strategic recommendations to enhance and expand the rail system across the island of Ireland up to 2050 have been set out in the Final Report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The report, published by the Department of Transport in the Republic of Ireland and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in Northern Ireland, was developed in the context of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement.

This ground-breaking report, approved for publication by the Irish Government and DfI Minister, sets out a strategic vision for the development of the rail system across the island of Ireland over the coming decades.

The report sets out 32 strategic recommendations to enhance and expand the rail system in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland up to 2050, aligning with net carbon zero commitments in both jurisdictions.

The Final Report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review sets out a strategic vision for the development of the rail system across the island of Ireland over the coming decades. (Pic: Contributed).

The recommendations seek to transform the quality of the rail system to the benefit of passengers and wider society on the island, through additional track capacity, electrification, increased speeds and higher service frequencies.

Furthermore, the vision involves the construction of new rail lines, particularly in the North Midlands and North West of the island, widening accessibility and connectivity.

The final report has taken account of responses received to a draft Report and Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) published for public consultation last year.

The recommendations for rail in the report have been developed through an evidenced-based review taking into account goals such as connectivity, sustainability and economic feasibility.

The report’s recommendations envisage:

Additional capacity: upgrading much of the single-track rail network to double-track, with four-track in some areas

Faster services: new 200kmh (125mph) intercity trains, with rail journey times between cities significantly reduced – in some cases, halved

Higher frequency: train services at least hourly between cities and at least every two hours on regional/rural routes

Decarbonisation: a net carbon zero rail system, primarily through the overhead electrification of intercity routes and new electric trains

Greater reach: the rail network route length would increase from circa 2,300km to almost 3,000km with the reopening of former and new rail lines

Wider access: facilitated by new routes in the North Midlands and North West, 700,000 more people would live within 5km of a railway station

More passengers: almost tripling the number of people using the rail system annually from circa 65 million to over 180 million by 2050

Minister for Transport, Ireland, Eamon Ryan, stated: “This is an important day for the island of Ireland. This is not just the first All-Island Strategic Rail Review, it is the most ambitious vision for rail in a century, bringing us forward to a new age of rail. This vision has been made possible by close cooperation between the Departments and agencies north and south."

DfI Minister, John O’Dowd, added: “The publication of the Final Report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, the first of its kind across this island, is historic and I am pleased that we have reached this point.