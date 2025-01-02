Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Antrim Alliance MLA, Sian Mulholland, has welcomed the announcement of a £308,000 carriageway resurfacing and pavement scheme on Charlotte Street, Ballymoney.

“Now that the work has been completed on High Street, it has shone an even starker light on the state of disrepair other areas of the town have fallen into,” Ms Mulholland said.

“Charlotte Street is just one of the roads in Ballymoney town centre I receive numerous complaints about, but the narrowness of the top of the street makes every bump and pothole even worse.

“I am delighted that the Department has announced this major project, which will have a significant impact on the local community.”

Lee Kane, Alliance Party councillor in Ballymoney also welcomed the news, but warned against complacency.

“This is a significant investment in Ballymoney, and it is to be warmly welcomed. However, we must remember that there are other areas of the town, and the wider area, in urgent need of repair,” he said.

“I am particularly concerned about the Dervock Road, Market Street, and the Bann Road around West Gate and the Bavellan Road. And, now that High Street is looking so well, it really highlights the work needed on Linenhall Street and Church Street.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure from Monday, January 6, 2025 until Friday, February 14, 2025.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via: C91 Balnamore Road - U4128 Taughey Road - C92 Macfin Road - C92 Newbridge Road - C92 Coleraine Road - B62 Coleraine - C91 High Street and vice versa.