Essential public safety works to remove or reduce the size of a number of trees on Crumlin Road in Antrim will commence on Monday (May 15).

A Departent for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Following an inspection survey, 49 trees along this busy route are deemed to pose a risk to the safety of the travelling public and need to be removed.

"A further 25 trees will be reduced or pruned. The reshaping and rebalancing of these trees will promote their longevity and life expectancy. An ecologist will be on site to ensure no nesting birds are unnecessarily displaced.

“The Department is committed to protecting the environment, particularly in light of the ongoing climate crisis. Where trees are removed for safety reasons or other essential works, we endeavour to replant at the same location where possible, and if that is not viable, we plant in the surrounding areas. Over the last few years, the Department has planted 15,000 trees at a number of locations in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area with additional planting planned over the next year.

A full road closure will operate during the works.

“During these works, which are due to complete on June 2, a road closure will be in place from Monday to Friday with signed diversions via Manse Road. The road will remain open on the weekends.

“Drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area. The Department apologises for any inconvenience.