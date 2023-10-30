Register
Amber weather warning issued for parts of Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy rain for parts of the province for this evening (Monday).
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:45 GMT
The upgraded weather alert is for persistent heavy rain which could lead to further flooding and transport disruption.

It is in place from 9pm on Monday (October 30) until 9.00am on Tuesday for parts of Co Armagh, Antrim and Down.

The alert has been upgraded to amber. Photo by: Met Office
The Met Office advice on what to expect is as follows:

  • Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life;
  • Extensive flooding of homes and businesses is possible;
  • Damage to buildings and structures or building collapse might happen;
  • Road may potentially close, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations;
  • Dangerous driving conditions might occur, because of spray and flooded roads;
  • Loss of power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone services, is possible;
  • Communities could be completely cut off by floodwater, perhaps for several days.
