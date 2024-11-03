Police have released the name of the man who died after a road traffic collision in Crossmaglen on Friday (November 1).

He was 36-year-old Anthony James Atkins, who lived in the Crossmaglen area, but was originally from England.

Following a post mortem examination it is believed that Anthony was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a car shortly after midnight on Friday night into Saturday morning. The driver of the car remained at the scene and has been assisting with the investigation.

Anthony James Atkins. Photo provided by the PSNI

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “I would firstly like to offer my condolences to Anthony’s family and friends at this terrible time.

"In order to complete a full investigation on their behalf I would continue to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday night/ early Saturday morning around the time of the collision and who saw anything or captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2078 01/11/24.

"I would also ask anyone who met Anthony earlier on Friday and who could help us trace his movements throughout the evening to please get in touch.”