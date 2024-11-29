An upgraded pedestrian crossing in Glengormley town centre is among work scheduled by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads during this financial year in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The proposals were outlined in the DfI Roads Northern Division’s annual report for 2024 presented to the borough council at a meeting in Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, on Monday (November 25).

The puffin crossing at Antrim Road/Farmley Road is among projects which are in progress. The report said the new signals incorporate the latest LED and technology which "improve reliability and traffic progression, particularly at peak times”.

A scheme to install a new puffin crossing to aid pedestrians to access the Lillian Bland Park, at Carnmoney Road, in Glengormley, is also in progress.

An upgrade of part-time traffic signals is scheduled for Dunsilly Roundabout, Antrim, at M22 Junction one.

A scheme to widen the Hydepark Road to the west of Boghill Road, in Mallusk, has been designed with the land acquisition process “almost complete”, the report said. “Subject to the successful acquisition of the land, it is hoped that the construction of the scheme could commence by March 2025.”

"The provision of this scheme will allow improvement to the bus services in the Blackrock and Mayfield areas and provide a high-quality cycle path link, as well as improving safety for motorists and pedestrians,” it was stated.

The report also noted road resurfacing projects over a distance of 12.14km at a cost of £2.4m proposed during the financial year at locations including the O’Neill Road roundabout, Glengormley; Seven Mile Straight, Muckamore; Portglenone Road, Randalstown; Sealstown Road, Mallusk; Shore Road, Toome; Ballycorr Road, Ballyeaston; Hillview Drive, Glengormley.

New road surface dressing is planned over 60 kilometres at a cost of £513,000. Footpath resurfacing is planned at a cost of £100k at Church Road, Randalstown, two locations in Rathfern and at Cloyne Crescent in Newtownabbey.

In his report, Alan Keys, divisional roads manager, said: “While recognising there is much more to do as we seek to improve and protect the vital asset that is our road network, we are working hard to maximise the positive impacts we can deliver with the resources we have.

General view of Glengormley town centre. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“For many years, the Department has operated within a constrained resource budget and has continued to prioritise key essential services. This means that the Department will continue with a limited service policy for routine maintenance activities such as defect repair, grass cutting and gully emptying.

“The Department will aim to cut all roadside verges and sight-line grass at least twice between April and October on the more heavily trafficked roads and once a year on other roads, when it is safe to do so.

“This aims to balance the need for road safety while protecting our environment and encouraging biodiversity. However, sight-lines at bends and junctions will be cut as frequently as required to ensure public safety.”

Grit box. Pic. Local Democracy Reporting Service

At present a full street lighting repair service is expected to continue during 2024/25.

The biggest street lighting upgrade planned will be in the Elmfield and Collinward areas of Newtownabbey. Three thousand lights across the council area are due to have a LED bulb “retrofit” during the financial year.

A total of 274 kilometres of road in the borough will be gritted during the winter.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter