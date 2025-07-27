Antrim: caution urged from motorists with traffic signals out on key route
Motorists are advised the traffic signals are currently out at Steeple Road / Stiles Way, Antrim, on Sunday (July 27).
The Department for Infrastructure says road users should approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs can be completed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.